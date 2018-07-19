Zacks: Brokerages Expect Stock Yards Bancorp Inc (SYBT) Will Post Earnings of $0.59 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Stock Yards Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SYBT) will post earnings of $0.59 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Stock Yards Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.59. Stock Yards Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.46 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 28.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stock Yards Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.39. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.47. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Stock Yards Bancorp.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $38.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.43 million. Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 25.54%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SYBT shares. BidaskClub raised Stock Yards Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Stock Yards Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. FIG Partners raised Stock Yards Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Stock Yards Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Stock Yards Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.50.

In related news, insider Kathy C. Thompson sold 3,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.73, for a total transaction of $140,008.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,591,305.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David P. Heintzman sold 8,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.85, for a total value of $357,334.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,796,497.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 1,120 shares of company stock valued at $44,330. 8.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Stock Yards Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,619 shares of the bank’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Stock Yards Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $281,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 8,618 shares of the bank’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,642 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,080 shares of the bank’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.45% of the company’s stock.

Stock Yards Bancorp opened at $38.25 on Thursday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $876.32 million, a PE ratio of 20.03 and a beta of 0.66. Stock Yards Bancorp has a 1 year low of $31.90 and a 1 year high of $41.90.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, June 18th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 15th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.17%.

Stock Yards Bancorp Company Profile

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides commercial and personal banking services in Louisville, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati. Its deposit products include demand deposits, savings deposits, certificates of deposit, money market deposits, and time deposits.

