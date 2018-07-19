Zacks: Brokerages Expect Open Text Corp (OTEX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $735.53 Million

Analysts expect Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) to report $735.53 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Open Text’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $748.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $723.06 million. Open Text reported sales of $663.55 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Open Text will report full year sales of $2.80 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.78 billion to $2.81 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.99 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $2.91 billion to $3.07 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Open Text.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.08). Open Text had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The company had revenue of $685.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis.

OTEX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Open Text from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Open Text from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Open Text in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Open Text from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Open Text from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Open Text has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.40.

Open Text traded down $0.04, reaching $37.68, during midday trading on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company had a trading volume of 298,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,617. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Open Text has a fifty-two week low of $31.00 and a fifty-two week high of $40.31. The company has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.28.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 8th were given a $0.1518 dividend. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. This is an increase from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 7th. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio is 15.21%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTEX. Greystone Managed Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Open Text by 108.2% in the first quarter. Greystone Managed Investments Inc. now owns 1,109,869 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,584,000 after buying an additional 576,822 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Open Text by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 861,838 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,742,000 after buying an additional 64,938 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Open Text by 111.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 95,318 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,400,000 after buying an additional 50,259 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Open Text by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 288,962 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,307,000 after buying an additional 12,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Open Text in the fourth quarter valued at $1,329,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.66% of the company’s stock.

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services that assist organizations in finding, utilizing, and sharing business information from various devices. The company offers content solutions that provide content and records management, archiving, and email management and capture solutions, as well as Core, a software as a service based multi-tenant cloud solution; business process management for analyzing, automating, monitoring, and optimizing structured business processes; and customer experience management products, which offer Web content management, digital asset management, customer communications management, social software, and portal.

