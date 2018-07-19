Zacks: Brokerages Expect NGL Energy Partners LP (NGL) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.28 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) will report earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for NGL Energy Partners’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.15) and the lowest is ($0.44). NGL Energy Partners reported earnings per share of ($0.59) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NGL Energy Partners will report full-year earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to $0.03. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to $0.73. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow NGL Energy Partners.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.26. NGL Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 1.20% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion.

Several research firms have weighed in on NGL. TheStreet upgraded NGL Energy Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NGL Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 12th. ValuEngine cut NGL Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on NGL Energy Partners in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.67.

In related news, Director Highstar Capital Iv, L.P. sold 133,464 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.81, for a total transaction of $1,709,673.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James M. Collingsworth purchased 25,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.65 per share, for a total transaction of $301,385.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGL. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 248,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,490,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of NGL Energy Partners during the 4th quarter worth $227,000. Koch Industries Inc. bought a new position in shares of NGL Energy Partners during the 4th quarter worth $272,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NGL Energy Partners during the 4th quarter worth $954,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 60,665 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 22,052 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.05% of the company’s stock.

NGL Energy Partners traded up $0.15, hitting $12.70, during midday trading on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 838,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 743,331. NGL Energy Partners has a 12 month low of $8.57 and a 12 month high of $17.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.90 and a beta of 1.01.

NGL Energy Partners Company Profile

NGL Energy Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, engages in the crude oil logistics, water solutions, liquids, retail propane, and refined products and renewables businesses in the United States. The Crude Oil Logistics segment purchases crude oil from producers and transports it to refineries for resale at pipeline injection stations, storage terminals, barge loading facilities, rail facilities, refineries, and other trade hubs.

