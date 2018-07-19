Zacks: Brokerages Expect Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (CWCO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) to post earnings per share of $0.15 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Consolidated Water’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.13 and the highest is $0.17. Consolidated Water also reported earnings per share of $0.15 in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Consolidated Water will report full-year earnings of $0.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.61. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Consolidated Water.

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $15.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.30 million. Consolidated Water had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 5.46%.

CWCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Consolidated Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Consolidated Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Consolidated Water and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 23rd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWCO. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Consolidated Water by 83.5% during the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 43,658 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Consolidated Water by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 5,090 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Consolidated Water by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 677,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,536,000 after buying an additional 14,183 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Water during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,355,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Consolidated Water by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 35,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 11,619 shares during the period. 54.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Consolidated Water opened at $14.35 on Monday, according to MarketBeat.com. The stock has a market cap of $214.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.62. Consolidated Water has a 52 week low of $11.20 and a 52 week high of $15.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 29th. Consolidated Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.39%.

Consolidated Water Company Profile

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates seawater desalination plants and water distribution systems in the Cayman Islands, The Bahamas, Belize, the British Virgin Islands, Mexico, the United States, and Indonesia. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

