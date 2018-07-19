Zacks: Brokerages Expect BioTelemetry Inc (BEAT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Analysts forecast that BioTelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT) will post $0.31 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for BioTelemetry’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.31. BioTelemetry posted earnings per share of $0.23 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 25th.

On average, analysts expect that BioTelemetry will report full year earnings of $1.33 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.34. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover BioTelemetry.

BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $94.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.55 million. BioTelemetry had a negative net margin of 3.13% and a positive return on equity of 16.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.16 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BEAT shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of BioTelemetry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BioTelemetry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price (up previously from $44.00) on shares of BioTelemetry in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of BioTelemetry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of BioTelemetry from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

Shares of NASDAQ BEAT opened at $50.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.41. BioTelemetry has a 1 year low of $23.30 and a 1 year high of $50.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

In other BioTelemetry news, VP Heather C. Getz sold 36,405 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.62, for a total transaction of $1,442,366.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 80,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,191,826.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kirk E. Gorman sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total transaction of $341,175.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 180,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,225,274.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 486,104 shares of company stock valued at $20,406,992 in the last three months. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEAT. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BioTelemetry during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in shares of BioTelemetry during the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of BioTelemetry during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $238,000. Miles Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BioTelemetry during the 1st quarter worth approximately $285,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of BioTelemetry during the 4th quarter worth approximately $297,000. 93.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioTelemetry Company Profile

BioTelemetry, Inc, a mobile and wireless medical technology company, provides cardiac and mobile blood glucose monitoring (BGM), centralized medical imaging, and original equipment manufacturing services for the healthcare and clinical research industries. It operates in three segments: Healthcare, Research, and Technology.

