Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Veru Inc (VERU) to Post -$0.07 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Veru Inc (NASDAQ:VERU) to post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Veru’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the lowest is ($0.09). Veru posted earnings per share of ($0.03) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 133.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Veru will report full year earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.23). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.15). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Veru.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.60 million. Veru had a negative net margin of 87.78% and a negative return on equity of 21.72%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VERU. Dawson James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Veru in a report on Monday, June 25th. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Veru in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright set a $5.00 price objective on Veru and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Veru from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.17.

VERU stock opened at $2.11 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.44 and a beta of 0.66. Veru has a 12 month low of $0.90 and a 12 month high of $3.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Veru Inc operates as a urology and oncology biopharmaceutical company. The company operates through two segments, Commercial; and Research and Development. It offers FC2 Female Condom for unintended pregnancy and sexually transmitted infections, including HIV/AIDS and the Zika virus; and PREBOOST benzocaine medicated individual wipes for the prevention of premature ejaculation.

