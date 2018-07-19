Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate LHC Group, Inc. (LHCG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.81 Per Share

Equities analysts expect LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.81 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for LHC Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.87 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.76. LHC Group posted earnings per share of $0.63 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LHC Group will report full-year earnings of $3.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.47 to $3.52. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.02 to $4.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for LHC Group.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. LHC Group had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 4.07%. The firm had revenue of $291.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. LHC Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LHCG. Zacks Investment Research cut LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. BidaskClub cut LHC Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. ValuEngine upgraded LHC Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of LHC Group in a research report on Sunday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of LHC Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.22.

Shares of LHC Group traded up $0.85, reaching $87.04, on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. 14,406 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 254,956. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.94, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.61. LHC Group has a 1-year low of $56.76 and a 1-year high of $89.17.

In related news, insider Joshua L. Proffitt sold 10,556 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.20, for a total value of $793,811.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Donald Dwayne Stelly sold 3,307 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.76, for a total value of $263,766.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 109,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,705,405.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,863 shares of company stock valued at $1,274,628 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LHCG. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in LHC Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $351,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in LHC Group by 579.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,328 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,470,000 after buying an additional 34,393 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in LHC Group by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 102,509 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $6,279,000 after buying an additional 14,788 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in LHC Group by 224.8% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,342 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 18,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in LHC Group by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,021 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after purchasing an additional 5,371 shares in the last quarter. 94.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LHC Group

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Community-Based Services, and Facility-Based Services. The Home Health Services segment offers home nursing services, including wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pain management, pharmaceutical administration, skilled observation and assessment, and patient education; medically-oriented social services; and physical, occupational, and speech therapy services.

