Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate CBRE Group Inc (CBRE) Will Post Earnings of $0.72 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) will post earnings of $0.72 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for CBRE Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.76 and the lowest is $0.67. CBRE Group reported earnings of $0.65 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that CBRE Group will report full-year earnings of $3.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.13. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.28 to $3.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover CBRE Group.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 24.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of CBRE Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James upgraded shares of CBRE Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price (up from $56.00) on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Sunday, May 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.25.

CBRE Group stock opened at $49.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. CBRE Group has a twelve month low of $34.38 and a twelve month high of $50.00.

In other CBRE Group news, CFO James R. Groch sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.01, for a total value of $2,450,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 478,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,427,515.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Curtis F. Feeny sold 7,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total transaction of $344,572.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,040.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,222 shares of company stock valued at $3,821,556 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the 1st quarter worth $107,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the 1st quarter worth $122,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the 1st quarter worth $122,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the 1st quarter worth $136,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the 1st quarter worth $143,000. 93.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

