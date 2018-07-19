Zacks: Analysts Expect TriNet Group Inc (TNET) to Announce $0.67 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that TriNet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET) will post earnings of $0.67 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for TriNet Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.71. TriNet Group reported earnings of $0.52 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TriNet Group will report full year earnings of $2.71 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.61 to $2.78. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.81 to $3.12. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for TriNet Group.

Get TriNet Group alerts:

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.15. TriNet Group had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 83.91%. The firm had revenue of $220.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. TriNet Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis.

TNET has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of TriNet Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of TriNet Group in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TriNet Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TriNet Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.00.

In other news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 25,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total transaction of $1,315,322.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,922,500.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Martin Babinec sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.29, for a total transaction of $1,568,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 204,988 shares of company stock worth $11,200,581 over the last three months. 38.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of TriNet Group during the 1st quarter worth $142,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of TriNet Group during the 1st quarter worth $144,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TriNet Group during the 1st quarter worth $151,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TriNet Group during the 1st quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in shares of TriNet Group during the 1st quarter worth $247,000. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TNET stock traded up $0.67 on Thursday, hitting $55.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,221. TriNet Group has a 1 year low of $31.52 and a 1 year high of $57.76. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.05 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

About TriNet Group

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States and Canada. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefit law compliance; and other services.

Featured Story: What does RSI mean?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TriNet Group (TNET)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TriNet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriNet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.