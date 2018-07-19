Zacks: Analysts Expect Total System Services, Inc. (TSS) Will Announce Earnings of $1.07 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) to post $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Total System Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.08. Total System Services reported earnings per share of $0.85 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 25.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, July 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Total System Services will report full year earnings of $4.33 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $4.40. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $4.96. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Total System Services.

Total System Services (NYSE:TSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The credit services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $987.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $910.10 million. Total System Services had a return on equity of 28.22% and a net margin of 13.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Total System Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Total System Services in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Total System Services from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp upped their price target on Total System Services from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Total System Services in a research note on Friday, June 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.57.

Shares of Total System Services traded down $0.19, hitting $89.39, during midday trading on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company had a trading volume of 530,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,268,897. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $16.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.82, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.17. Total System Services has a 52-week low of $61.13 and a 52-week high of $91.67.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 20th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Total System Services’s dividend payout ratio is 16.15%.

In other Total System Services news, EVP Patricia A. Watson sold 15,332 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.36, for a total transaction of $1,308,739.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,578,981.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Total System Services during the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Total System Services during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. PHH Investments Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Total System Services in the 4th quarter worth $209,000. TLP Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Total System Services in the 1st quarter worth $251,000. Finally, Chesapeake Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Total System Services in the 1st quarter worth $254,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

About Total System Services

Total System Services, Inc provides payment processing, merchant, and related payment services to financial and nonfinancial institutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Netspend. It offers general purpose reloadable prepaid and payroll cards, demand deposit accounts, and other financial service solutions to the underbanked and other consumers and businesses.

