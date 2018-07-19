Zacks: Analysts Expect Oceaneering International (OII) to Announce -$0.26 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.26) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Oceaneering International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.29) and the highest is ($0.24). Oceaneering International posted earnings per share of $0.02 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1,400%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Oceaneering International will report full-year earnings of ($0.98) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.13) to ($0.70). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.74) to $0.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Oceaneering International.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.08). Oceaneering International had a net margin of 6.60% and a negative return on equity of 2.77%. The business had revenue of $416.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oceaneering International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Oceaneering International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Oceaneering International in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Oceaneering International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Finally, Barclays set a $20.00 target price on shares of Oceaneering International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.36.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Oceaneering International by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,531,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $158,171,000 after purchasing an additional 129,972 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Oceaneering International by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,918,709 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $128,273,000 after purchasing an additional 977,422 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 164.0% during the 1st quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,676,654 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $68,165,000 after buying an additional 2,284,186 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,286,001 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,382,000 after buying an additional 412,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Oceaneering International by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,778,762 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,978,000 after purchasing an additional 27,557 shares during the period. 99.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OII stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $26.85. 1,283,225 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,434,494. Oceaneering International has a 12 month low of $17.11 and a 12 month high of $27.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -383.14 and a beta of 1.39.

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas, defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs) segment offers submersible vehicles for drill support, vessel-based inspection, maintenance and repair, installation and construction support, pipeline inspection and surveys, and subsea production facility operation and maintenance services.

