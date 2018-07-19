Zacks: Analysts Expect MediciNova, Inc. (MNOV) Will Post Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Analysts expect that MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) will report earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for MediciNova’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.12) and the highest is ($0.11). MediciNova reported earnings of ($0.08) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th.

On average, analysts expect that MediciNova will report full-year earnings of ($0.46) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.42). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.74) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.15) to ($0.43). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow MediciNova.

MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter.

A number of analysts recently commented on MNOV shares. BidaskClub lowered MediciNova from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. B. Riley started coverage on MediciNova in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded MediciNova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in MediciNova during the first quarter worth about $1,278,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of MediciNova during the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of MediciNova by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 59,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 5,293 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of MediciNova during the 1st quarter valued at about $974,000. Finally, Element Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MediciNova during the 1st quarter valued at about $163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.92% of the company’s stock.

MNOV stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.93. The stock had a trading volume of 86,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,041. MediciNova has a twelve month low of $4.40 and a twelve month high of $14.50.

MediciNova Company Profile

MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring and developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company's product candidate includes MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for the treatment of neurological disorders consisting of primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis; amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and substance dependence and addiction.

