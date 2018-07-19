Zacks: Analysts Expect KAR Auction Services Inc (KAR) to Announce $0.79 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR) will announce earnings per share of $0.79 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for KAR Auction Services’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.84 and the lowest is $0.75. KAR Auction Services posted earnings of $0.65 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 14th.

On average, analysts expect that KAR Auction Services will report full year earnings of $3.00 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for KAR Auction Services.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.06. KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 24.93% and a net margin of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $950.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $923.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on KAR shares. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of KAR Auction Services in a report on Monday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, May 12th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on KAR Auction Services in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 5th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on KAR Auction Services in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.78.

In other KAR Auction Services news, insider Rebecca C. Polak sold 44,240 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total value of $2,435,412.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 90,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,989,181.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Donald S. Gottwald sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.39, for a total value of $533,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 167,018 shares of company stock valued at $9,472,886. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 122,908 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 9,140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 8,829 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 235,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,605 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KAR Auction Services traded down $0.03, reaching $59.76, during midday trading on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. The stock had a trading volume of 24,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,054,934. KAR Auction Services has a 12-month low of $40.43 and a 12-month high of $61.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.01, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 21st were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 20th. KAR Auction Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.00%.

KAR Auction Services Company Profile

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used car auction and salvage auction services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: ADESA Auctions, IAA, and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

