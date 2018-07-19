Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Phillips 66 Partners LP (PSXP) Will Announce Earnings of $0.89 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) will announce earnings of $0.89 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Phillips 66 Partners’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.78 and the highest is $1.03. Phillips 66 Partners posted earnings per share of $0.61 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 45.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Phillips 66 Partners will report full year earnings of $3.62 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.19 to $4.08. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.08 to $4.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Phillips 66 Partners.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.04. Phillips 66 Partners had a net margin of 46.01% and a return on equity of 33.24%. The firm had revenue of $355.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PSXP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Phillips 66 Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $60.00 to $56.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Phillips 66 Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Bank of America raised shares of Phillips 66 Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Phillips 66 Partners in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Phillips 66 Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.88.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 172,616 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 9,494 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 165.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,634 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 55,117 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978 shares in the last quarter. 38.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Phillips 66 Partners traded up $1.53, reaching $53.73, during trading hours on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. 4,287 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 195,335. Phillips 66 Partners has a 12-month low of $44.40 and a 12-month high of $56.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.41.

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires crude oil, refined petroleum products, and natural gas liquids pipelines, terminals, and other transportation and midstream assets. The company operates pipeline assets in Lake Charles, Sweeny, Wood River, Borger/Ponca City, Billings, and Borger; terminal, rail rack, and storage assets in Louisiana, Texas, Illinois, Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma, New Jersey, Washington, Wyoming, and Montana; marine assets in Lake Charles and Wood River; and natural gas liquids assets in Texas and Louisiana.

