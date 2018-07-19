Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Nuance Communications Inc. (NUAN) Will Post Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) to post $0.27 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Nuance Communications’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.27 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.26. Nuance Communications also posted earnings of $0.27 per share in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Nuance Communications will report full-year earnings of $1.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.13. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.18. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Nuance Communications.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $518.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.43 million. Nuance Communications had a negative net margin of 10.32% and a positive return on equity of 9.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Nuance Communications and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Nuance Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price target (down from $18.00) on shares of Nuance Communications in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nuance Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Nuance Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

In other Nuance Communications news, Director Mark R. Laret sold 15,000 shares of Nuance Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.98, for a total value of $209,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 79,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,105,077.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY bought a new stake in Nuance Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $138,000. Signition LP purchased a new position in shares of Nuance Communications in the 1st quarter worth $167,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuance Communications in the 1st quarter worth $184,000. TLP Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Nuance Communications by 3,281.5% in the 1st quarter. TLP Group LLC now owns 14,067 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 13,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Nuance Communications by 1,257.9% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 233,069 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 215,905 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NUAN stock opened at $15.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 25.82, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.63. Nuance Communications has a one year low of $12.18 and a one year high of $18.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Nuance Communications

Nuance Communications, Inc provides voice recognition and natural language understanding solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Mobile, Enterprise, and Imaging. The Healthcare segment offers transcription solutions, which enable physicians to streamline clinical documentation with medical transcription platform; Dragon Medical, a dictation software that empowers physicians to capture and document patient care on various devices; clinical document improvement and coding solutions that ensure patient health information; diagnostic solutions that allow radiologists to document, collaborate, and share medical images and reports; and professional and personal productivity solutions to business users and consumers.

