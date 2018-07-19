Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Navigator Holdings Ltd (NVGS) to Announce $0.03 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Navigator Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NVGS) will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Navigator’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.01) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.09. Navigator reported earnings of $0.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 25%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Navigator will report full year earnings of $0.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.37. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $1.43. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Navigator.

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The shipping company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.05). Navigator had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 0.34%. The firm had revenue of $77.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.22 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Navigator from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teton Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Navigator by 3.8% during the first quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 166,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Navigator by 5.8% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 110,180 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 6,040 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in Navigator by 4.2% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 198,583 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,333,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Navigator during the first quarter worth $136,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in Navigator by 215.2% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 17,762 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 12,126 shares during the last quarter. 68.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NVGS traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.60. The stock had a trading volume of 5,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,717. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Navigator has a 1-year low of $9.25 and a 1-year high of $13.55. The company has a market capitalization of $674.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.21.

Navigator Company Profile

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. The company provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. As of December 31, 2017, it owned and operated a fleet of 38 vessels.

