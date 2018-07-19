Ycg LLC Has $24.74 Million Holdings in Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock (SCHW)

Ycg LLC lessened its holdings in Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock (NYSE:SCHW) by 1.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 483,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,556 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock makes up 5.2% of Ycg LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Ycg LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock were worth $24,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 403,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,595,000 after acquiring an additional 6,425 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 187,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,576,000 after acquiring an additional 18,980 shares during the period. Eastern Bank lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 266,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 82,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,213,000 after acquiring an additional 4,243 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 557,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,478,000 after acquiring an additional 106,108 shares during the period. 80.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock stock traded down $1.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $53.01. 272,033 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,791,448. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock has a fifty-two week low of $38.06 and a fifty-two week high of $60.22. The company has a market capitalization of $71.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.56.

Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock had a return on equity of 18.37% and a net margin of 30.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 250,000 shares of Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.99, for a total transaction of $13,747,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 200,000 shares of Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.60, for a total value of $10,920,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,250,141 shares of company stock valued at $127,572,692 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

SCHW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $59.00 price target on shares of Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.81.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

