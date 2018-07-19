Xcel Energy (XEL) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 26th. Analysts expect Xcel Energy to post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter. Xcel Energy has set its FY18 guidance at $2.37-2.47 EPS.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.06. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Xcel Energy to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:XEL opened at $45.62 on Thursday. Xcel Energy has a 12 month low of $41.51 and a 12 month high of $52.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 14th.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Mizuho raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Xcel Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.82.

In other news, Director Timothy V. Wolf sold 3,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total value of $142,809.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,150. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.01, for a total transaction of $3,760,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

