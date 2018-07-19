World Fuel Services (INT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 26th. Analysts expect World Fuel Services to post earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52. The business had revenue of $9.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.12 billion. World Fuel Services had a negative net margin of 0.49% and a positive return on equity of 6.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect World Fuel Services to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of INT stock opened at $21.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.92. World Fuel Services has a 12 month low of $19.78 and a 12 month high of $40.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 8th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 7th. World Fuel Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.90%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of World Fuel Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of World Fuel Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. World Fuel Services has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

In other World Fuel Services news, Director Jorge L. Benitez acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.58 per share, with a total value of $107,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,080,553.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

World Fuel Services Company Profile

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel, and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment offers fuel management; price risk management; ground handling; dispatch; and international trip planning services, such as flight plans, weather reports, and overflight permits.

