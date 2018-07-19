Workday Inc (WDAY) Insider Gomez Luciano Fernandez Sells 3,483 Shares of Stock

Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) insider Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 3,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.97, for a total value of $463,134.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

On Monday, June 4th, Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 11,447 shares of Workday stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.63, for a total value of $1,449,533.61.

Workday stock opened at $133.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.77 billion, a PE ratio of -104.87 and a beta of 1.83. Workday Inc has a 52 week low of $95.35 and a 52 week high of $140.00.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 31st. The software maker reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $619.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $609.66 million. Workday had a negative return on equity of 14.60% and a negative net margin of 14.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Workday Inc will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WDAY. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Workday by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 126,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,829,000 after acquiring an additional 41,568 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Workday during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,373,000. AMP Capital Investors Ltd increased its stake in Workday by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 37,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,824,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Workday by 452.3% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 34,135 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,473,000 after acquiring an additional 27,955 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC increased its stake in Workday by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 207,940 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,156,000 after acquiring an additional 5,549 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WDAY. BidaskClub raised Workday from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Workday in a research report on Monday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Workday from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Workday from $156.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Workday to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.87.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources worldwide. It provides applications for customers to manage critical business functions to optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, employee expense and revenue management, projects, procurement, inventory, and grants management.

