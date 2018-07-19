Wolfe Research Initiates Coverage on WEX (WEX)

Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of WEX (NYSE:WEX) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of WEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of WEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of WEX from $166.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of WEX to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.00.

Get WEX alerts:

Shares of WEX opened at $195.62 on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. WEX has a twelve month low of $101.14 and a twelve month high of $197.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a PE ratio of 41.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.86.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.08. WEX had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 13.96%. The firm had revenue of $354.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that WEX will post 7.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wendell David Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of WEX by 1.6% during the second quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 18,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,474,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan raised its position in shares of WEX by 2.1% during the first quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 14,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of WEX by 2.9% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of WEX by 5.2% during the first quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 6,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in shares of WEX by 3.0% during the first quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 12,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter.

About WEX

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment and processing services.

Further Reading: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.