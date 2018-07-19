Wolfe Research Begins Coverage on Paychex (PAYX)

Stock analysts at Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “market perform” rating on the business services provider’s stock.
PAYX has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Bank of America downgraded Paychex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Paychex from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Paychex from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Paychex from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.40.
NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $69.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.99. Paychex has a twelve month low of $54.20 and a twelve month high of $73.10.
In other news, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 34,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.98, for a total transaction of $2,396,884.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,552 shares in the company, valued at $3,047,768.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 74,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total value of $5,206,527.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 276,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,278,683.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 142,965 shares of company stock valued at $9,955,834 over the last 90 days. 11.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PAYX. Clarus Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Paychex during the second quarter worth about $109,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Paychex by 17,216.0% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 116,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 115,864 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Paychex during the first quarter worth about $137,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex during the first quarter worth about $158,000. Finally, First American Trust FSB bought a new position in shares of Paychex during the second quarter worth about $204,000. Institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.
Paychex Company Profile
Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Germany. The company offers payroll processing services that include payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.
Further Reading: Do closed-end mutual funds pay dividends?
Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.