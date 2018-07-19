Wolfe Research Begins Coverage on Paychex (PAYX)

Stock analysts at Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “market perform” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

PAYX has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Bank of America downgraded Paychex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Paychex from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Paychex from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Paychex from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.40.

NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $69.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.99. Paychex has a twelve month low of $54.20 and a twelve month high of $73.10.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 27th. The business services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $871.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $868.60 million. Paychex had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 44.29%. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Paychex will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 34,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.98, for a total transaction of $2,396,884.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,552 shares in the company, valued at $3,047,768.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 74,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total value of $5,206,527.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 276,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,278,683.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 142,965 shares of company stock valued at $9,955,834 over the last 90 days. 11.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PAYX. Clarus Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Paychex during the second quarter worth about $109,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Paychex by 17,216.0% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 116,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 115,864 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Paychex during the first quarter worth about $137,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex during the first quarter worth about $158,000. Finally, First American Trust FSB bought a new position in shares of Paychex during the second quarter worth about $204,000. Institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Germany. The company offers payroll processing services that include payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

