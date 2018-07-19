WNS (WNS) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WNS (NYSE:WNS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Sunday. They currently have $60.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “WNS HOLDINGS is a recognized leader in business process outsourcing.Their proposition is simple: They deliver value to their clients by bringing operational excellence and deep industry and functional knowledge to their critical business processes. They serve several industries, including travel, insurance, financial services, healthcare, professional services, manufacturing, distribution and retail. They also provide essential corporate functions, such as finance and accounting, human resources research and analytics. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of WNS to $57.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of WNS to $57.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of WNS from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $49.85.

Shares of NYSE:WNS opened at $52.82 on Friday. WNS has a one year low of $33.68 and a one year high of $54.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 29.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.87.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. WNS had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 21.54%. The company had revenue of $198.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. WNS’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that WNS will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in WNS during the first quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in WNS by 89.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,278 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in WNS during the first quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in WNS during the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WNS in the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

WNS Company Profile

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management company, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. It operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. The company offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; travel and leisure; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; utilities; consulting and professional services; healthcare; banking and financial services; and shipping and logistics industries.

