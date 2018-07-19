WNS (WNS) Issues FY19 Earnings Guidance

WNS (NYSE:WNS) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.23-2.42 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.35. The company issued revenue guidance of $777-821 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $824.27 million.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WNS. Zacks Investment Research raised WNS from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Sunday. Barrington Research set a $57.00 price objective on WNS and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on WNS to $57.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised WNS from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $49.85.

Shares of NYSE:WNS opened at $52.82 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.87. WNS has a fifty-two week low of $33.68 and a fifty-two week high of $54.38.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $198.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.94 million. WNS had a return on equity of 21.54% and a net margin of 11.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. analysts predict that WNS will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management company, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. It operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. The company offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; travel and leisure; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; utilities; consulting and professional services; healthcare; banking and financial services; and shipping and logistics industries.

