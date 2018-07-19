WINCOIN Market Cap Tops $0.00 (WC)

WINCOIN (CURRENCY:WC) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 19th. WINCOIN has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and $193,739.00 worth of WINCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WINCOIN coin can now be bought for approximately $0.38 or 0.00005118 BTC on popular exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia, Crex24 and C-CEX. During the last week, WINCOIN has traded down 10.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About WINCOIN

WINCOIN (WC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theProof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 22nd, 2017. WINCOIN’s total supply is 451,276,343 coins. WINCOIN’s official website is wincoin.co . WINCOIN’s official Twitter account is @wincoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

WINCOIN Coin Trading

WINCOIN can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi, Crex24 and C-CEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINCOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WINCOIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WINCOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

