Willis Towers Watson PLC (WLTW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.96 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW) to report $1.96 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Willis Towers Watson’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.93 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.99 billion. Willis Towers Watson posted sales of $1.95 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson will report full year sales of $8.51 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.39 billion to $8.65 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $8.84 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $8.69 billion to $9.02 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Willis Towers Watson.

Get Willis Towers Watson alerts:

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.08. Willis Towers Watson had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 9.69%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.71 EPS. Willis Towers Watson’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis.

WLTW has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Willis Towers Watson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Sandler O’Neill raised shares of Willis Towers Watson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson from $184.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Willis Towers Watson in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Willis Towers Watson from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Willis Towers Watson presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.83.

Shares of Willis Towers Watson stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $158.84. 549,036 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 560,799. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Willis Towers Watson has a 12-month low of $142.67 and a 12-month high of $165.00. The stock has a market cap of $20.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.93.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 28th. Willis Towers Watson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.20%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,057,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,226,229,000 after buying an additional 32,336 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Willis Towers Watson by 0.4% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 4,038,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $614,589,000 after acquiring an additional 17,898 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Willis Towers Watson by 1.2% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,008,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $457,818,000 after acquiring an additional 36,032 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Willis Towers Watson by 3.2% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,275,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $194,153,000 after acquiring an additional 39,589 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Willis Towers Watson by 3.1% during the first quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,115,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $169,810,000 after buying an additional 33,460 shares during the last quarter. 91.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Willis Towers Watson Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. Its Human Capital and Benefits segment provides actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

Recommended Story: Do closed-end mutual funds pay dividends?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Willis Towers Watson (WLTW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.