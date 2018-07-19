Williams Companies (WMB) Earns Buy Rating from US Capital Advisors

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at US Capital Advisors in a research report issued on Tuesday. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Williams Companies’ Q2 2018 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $0.76 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.93 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Williams Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Scotiabank upgraded Williams Companies from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 18th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Williams Companies from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Williams Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.31.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE WMB opened at $27.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $22.33 billion, a PE ratio of 44.06 and a beta of 1.39. Williams Companies has a 12-month low of $24.00 and a 12-month high of $33.67.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 3.61% and a net margin of 24.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. analysts predict that Williams Companies will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Stephen I. Chazen bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.71 per share, for a total transaction of $106,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $790,883.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ted T. Timmermans sold 12,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.08, for a total value of $347,967.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $767,903.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Williams Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $8,069,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Williams Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $3,915,000. Alethea Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Williams Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $525,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Williams Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $257,000. Finally, ELCO Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 1.2% in the second quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 334,371 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,065,000 after buying an additional 4,120 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.59% of the company’s stock.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It owns and operates natural gas pipeline system extending from Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and the Gulf of Mexico through Alabama, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Virginia, Maryland, Delaware, Pennsylvania, and New Jersey to the New York City metropolitan area.

Further Reading: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.