Western Gas Equity Partners (WGP) Given Media Sentiment Rating of 0.02

Media coverage about Western Gas Equity Partners (NYSE:WGP) has been trending somewhat positive on Thursday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm scores the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Western Gas Equity Partners earned a media sentiment score of 0.02 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the pipeline company an impact score of 46.7321323648374 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

NYSE:WGP opened at $36.26 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of 21.08 and a beta of 1.60. Western Gas Equity Partners has a one year low of $31.63 and a one year high of $43.05.

Western Gas Equity Partners (NYSE:WGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $437.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.06 million. Western Gas Equity Partners had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 18.52%. Western Gas Equity Partners’s revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Western Gas Equity Partners will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 1st will be paid a $0.582 dividend. This is a positive change from Western Gas Equity Partners’s previous dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 31st. Western Gas Equity Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 132.56%.

WGP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Western Gas Equity Partners in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of Western Gas Equity Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Western Gas Equity Partners from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Western Gas Equity Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $49.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, April 9th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Western Gas Equity Partners from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.30.

Western Gas Equity Partners Company Profile

Western Gas Equity Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, compressing, treating, stabilizing, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil primarily in the United States. It is also involved in the gathering and disposing of produced water; and buying and selling of natural gas.

