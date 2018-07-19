West Pharmaceutical Services (WST) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. is a global drug delivery technology company that applies proprietary materials science, formulation research and manufacturing innovation to advance the quality, therapeutic value, development speed and rapid market availability of pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. West is the world’s premiere provider of standard-setting systems and device components for parenterally administered medicines and an emerging leader in the development of advanced formulation technologies for the transmucosal delivery of drugs. West contract manufacturing harnesses a powerful combination of innovation, technology, infrastructure and expertise to serve the pharmaceutical, medical and consumer industries. Along with more than 50 years of experience, they bring customers quality, safety and reliability in injection molding, contract assembly and finished packaging. “

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

WST has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America cut West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. ValuEngine cut West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.17.

Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services opened at $98.01 on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The company has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.12. West Pharmaceutical Services has a twelve month low of $80.02 and a twelve month high of $103.36.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $415.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.87 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Daniel Malone sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.24, for a total value of $486,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,020 shares in the company, valued at $3,308,104.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO William J. Federici sold 52,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.14, for a total value of $4,531,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 247,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,525,235.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,869 shares of company stock valued at $9,136,762 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WST. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,059,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,959 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 209,854 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $20,702,000 after purchasing an additional 9,437 shares in the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $917,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 71,153 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, France, Other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Featured Article: Understanding Stock Ratings



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on West Pharmaceutical Services (WST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.