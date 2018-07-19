Weingarten Realty Investors (WRI) Shares Bought by Callahan Advisors LLC

Callahan Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) by 47.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 127,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,091 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors were worth $3,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Weingarten Realty Investors by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 788,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,924,000 after purchasing an additional 10,140 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Weingarten Realty Investors during the fourth quarter worth $3,329,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Weingarten Realty Investors by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 968,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,834,000 after purchasing an additional 281,977 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in Weingarten Realty Investors by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 18,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 7,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Weingarten Realty Investors during the fourth quarter worth $2,484,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

WRI stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $30.59. The company had a trading volume of 393,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 764,492. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.54. Weingarten Realty Investors has a one year low of $25.67 and a one year high of $33.83.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $132.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.46 million. Weingarten Realty Investors had a net margin of 80.74% and a return on equity of 24.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. analysts predict that Weingarten Realty Investors will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WRI. ValuEngine cut Weingarten Realty Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Weingarten Realty Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. TheStreet upgraded Weingarten Realty Investors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 25th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Weingarten Realty Investors from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.17.

Weingarten Realty Investors Profile

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At December 31, 2017, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 204 properties which are located in 17 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

