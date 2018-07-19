Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for NBT Bancorp (NBTB)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ: NBTB):

7/10/2018 – NBT Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “NBT BANCORP INC. is a one bank holding company engaged in general banking business. “

7/6/2018 – NBT Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/4/2018 – NBT Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “NBT BANCORP INC. is a one bank holding company engaged in general banking business. “

6/30/2018 – NBT Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/29/2018 – NBT Bancorp had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Boenning Scattergood.

6/15/2018 – NBT Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/6/2018 – NBT Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

NBTB stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $39.63. The company had a trading volume of 54,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,500. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12 and a beta of 0.90. NBT Bancorp Inc. has a one year low of $31.28 and a one year high of $40.47.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $104.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.14 million. NBT Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 19.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. analysts predict that NBT Bancorp Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NBTB. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 74,331 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after purchasing an additional 13,002 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 428,153 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,755,000 after purchasing an additional 6,242 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans now owns 35,656 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 9,106 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp by 102.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 107,001 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,935,000 after purchasing an additional 54,075 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 157,759 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,806,000 after purchasing an additional 43,047 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.18% of the company’s stock.

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial, commercial real estate, agricultural, agricultural real estate, and business banking loans; consumer loans, such as indirect, home equity, and direct loans; and residential real estate mortgages, as well as real estate construction and development loans.

