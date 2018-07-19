Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Inmarsat (ISAT)

Inmarsat (LON: ISAT) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

7/13/2018 – Inmarsat had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.

7/12/2018 – Inmarsat had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

7/11/2018 – Inmarsat had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 440 ($5.82) to GBX 460 ($6.09). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/11/2018 – Inmarsat had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 420 ($5.56) to GBX 460 ($6.09). They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/9/2018 – Inmarsat had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Numis Securities Ltd.

7/4/2018 – Inmarsat had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 850 ($11.25) price target on the stock.

6/12/2018 – Inmarsat had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 420 ($5.56) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 410 ($5.43).

6/11/2018 – Inmarsat had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 725 ($9.60) to GBX 850 ($11.25). They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/11/2018 – Inmarsat had its price target lowered by analysts at Numis Securities Ltd from GBX 450 ($5.96) to GBX 430 ($5.69). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

6/5/2018 – Inmarsat had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.

5/22/2018 – Inmarsat had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 725 ($9.60) price target on the stock.

LON:ISAT opened at GBX 517.59 ($6.85) on Thursday. Inmarsat Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 381.20 ($5.05) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 865 ($11.45).

Inmarsat plc provides mobile satellite communications services on land, at sea, and in the air worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Maritime, US Government, Enterprise, Aviation, and Global Government. It offers voice and data broadband services; global maritime distress and safety system services; mobile and fixed voice services; a portfolio of machine-to-machine services that provide two-way data connectivity for messaging, tracking, and monitoring of fixed or mobile assets; maritime satellite services, including very small aperture terminals and television receive only antenna services; and Global Xpress, a high-speed broadband service that offer seamless connectivity for advanced data services on land, at sea, and in the air.

