Wealth Architects LLC Takes $530,000 Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP)

Wealth Architects LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 5,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $530,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,523,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,042,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 14,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 99,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,902,000 after buying an additional 23,378 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 86,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,565,000 after buying an additional 11,719 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:RSP traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $104.50. 483,613 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 639,664. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.31 and a fifty-two week high of $107.44.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.4024 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 15th.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

