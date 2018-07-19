Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC Has $1.52 Million Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA)

Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,867 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBA. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at $125,000. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 95.9% in the 1st quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY now owns 2,155 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 69.1% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,242 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. 60.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walgreens Boots Alliance opened at $66.16 on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $65.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.22, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.12. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a fifty-two week low of $59.07 and a fifty-two week high of $83.89.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $34.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.15 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 21.22% and a net margin of 3.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is an increase from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 17th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.37%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WBA shares. Pivotal Research reduced their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 29th. Leerink Swann reduced their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $85.00 price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.78.

In other news, COO Ornella Barra purchased 1,700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $65.15 per share, for a total transaction of $110,755,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William C. Foote sold 2,736 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total value of $179,372.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,795.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of general merchandise, including non-prescription drugs, beauty products, photo finishing, seasonal merchandise, greeting cards, and convenience foods through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

