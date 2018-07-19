WCOIN (WIN) Price Hits $0.0580 on Major Exchanges

WCOIN (CURRENCY:WIN) traded up 5.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 19th. Over the last week, WCOIN has traded down 10.3% against the dollar. WCOIN has a total market capitalization of $210,479.00 and $15,071.00 worth of WCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WCOIN token can currently be bought for about $0.0580 or 0.00000780 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00006437 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003982 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00014150 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013461 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000513 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.20 or 0.00487204 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.94 or 0.00174178 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00024316 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00016394 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00001074 BTC.

WCOIN Profile

WCOIN’s genesis date was December 24th, 2017. WCOIN’s total supply is 56,642,699 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,630,267 tokens. The official website for WCOIN is www.wawllet.com . WCOIN’s official Twitter account is @wawllet

Buying and Selling WCOIN

WCOIN can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Qryptos. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WCOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WCOIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

