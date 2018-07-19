Wall Capital Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in SPDR S&P Telecom ETF (XTL)

Wall Capital Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Telecom ETF (NYSEARCA:XTL) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,061 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Telecom ETF comprises approximately 3.1% of Wall Capital Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Wall Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Telecom ETF were worth $5,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Telecom ETF by 516.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 39,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after buying an additional 33,111 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in SPDR S&P Telecom ETF by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after buying an additional 2,669 shares during the last quarter. Global Financial Private Capital LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Telecom ETF by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Global Financial Private Capital LLC now owns 10,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 2,774 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Telecom ETF by 109.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 2,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P Telecom ETF by 91.8% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter.

XTL traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $73.62. 169,150 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,552. SPDR S&P Telecom ETF has a 52-week low of $65.10 and a 52-week high of $75.80.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 19th were paid a dividend of $0.4242 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 18th. This is a positive change from SPDR S&P Telecom ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%.

