Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (WD) EVP Richard M. Lucas Sells 16,000 Shares

Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) EVP Richard M. Lucas sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.46, for a total transaction of $919,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 121,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,002,650.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE WD opened at $58.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 0.88. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.66 and a 12-month high of $61.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 5.63 and a quick ratio of 5.63.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $147.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.75 million. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 29.20% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WD shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a report on Monday, April 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 18th. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.50.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Walker & Dunlop during the first quarter valued at $5,671,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Walker & Dunlop by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,658,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $217,403,000 after buying an additional 56,424 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Walker & Dunlop by 8.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 652,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,755,000 after buying an additional 51,652 shares during the period. HL Financial Services LLC grew its position in Walker & Dunlop by 533.9% during the first quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 55,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,280,000 after buying an additional 46,495 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Walker & Dunlop by 273.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 61,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after buying an additional 45,042 shares during the period. 80.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Walker & Dunlop

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate loans for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers multifamily properties and commercial real estate finance products, such as first mortgage loans, second trust loans, supplemental financings, construction loans, mezzanine loans, and bridge/interim loans.

