Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA) Stake Boosted by Heritage Investors Management Corp

Heritage Investors Management Corp lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 14.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 115,695 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,773 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $6,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 101.9% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,426,687 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $486,225,000 after acquiring an additional 3,747,907 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1,062.9% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,711,135 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $177,499,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478,006 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 32.1% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 9,966,798 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $652,526,000 after acquiring an additional 2,419,053 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1,196.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,660,860 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $108,737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532,720 shares during the period. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 37.5% during the first quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,258,014 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $344,242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433,645 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.27% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WBA. BidaskClub lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Leerink Swann lowered their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Mizuho set a $77.00 price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.78.

Shares of WBA stock traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $64.94. The company had a trading volume of 668,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,155,963. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 12 month low of $59.07 and a 12 month high of $83.89. The firm has a market cap of $65.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.06. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 21.22% and a net margin of 3.36%. The company had revenue of $34.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 20th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This is a positive change from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 17th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.37%.

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, insider Stefano Pessina bought 1,697,438 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $63.92 per share, with a total value of $108,500,236.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William C. Foote sold 2,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total value of $179,372.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,679 shares in the company, valued at $896,795.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of general merchandise, including non-prescription drugs, beauty products, photo finishing, seasonal merchandise, greeting cards, and convenience foods through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

