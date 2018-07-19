Vulcan Materials (VMC) Stake Raised by Howard Capital Management

Howard Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 113,716 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Vulcan Materials accounts for 2.1% of Howard Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Howard Capital Management’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $14,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VMC. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 160.5% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,201 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1,710.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. now owns 1,810 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. QUANTRES ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter worth about $217,000. Tiverton Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Tiverton Asset Management LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Becker Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter worth about $251,000. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vulcan Materials stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $124.62. The company had a trading volume of 41,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,054,793. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.34 billion, a PE ratio of 40.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.97. Vulcan Materials has a 12-month low of $108.17 and a 12-month high of $141.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $854.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $817.85 million. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 8.76%. Vulcan Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. sell-side analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 21st. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.84%.

In other Vulcan Materials news, VP John R. Mcpherson sold 21,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.88, for a total value of $2,699,622.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 102,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,916,546.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David P. Clement sold 1,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $226,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,340 shares in the company, valued at $662,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,001 shares of company stock worth $6,278,803 over the last ninety days. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VMC shares. Stephens set a $137.00 target price on shares of Vulcan Materials and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 target price on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.13.

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

