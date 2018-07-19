VTG (VT9) PT Set at €53.00 by Commerzbank

Commerzbank set a €53.00 ($62.35) price target on VTG (ETR:VT9) in a research note published on Monday. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €57.00 ($67.06) price objective on VTG and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. Nord/LB set a €58.00 ($68.24) price objective on VTG and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Warburg Research set a €56.50 ($66.47) price objective on VTG and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on VTG and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. Finally, Baader Bank set a €49.00 ($57.65) price objective on VTG and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €54.31 ($63.90).

Get VTG alerts:

Shares of VT9 stock opened at €54.60 ($64.24) on Monday. VTG has a 52-week low of €29.05 ($34.18) and a 52-week high of €50.70 ($59.65).

VTG Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a wagon hire and rail logistics company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Railcar, Rail Logistics, and Tank Container Logistics. The Railcar segment hires out freight wagons in its own fleet; provides management and technical support services to external wagon fleets, as well as maintenance services for rail freight wagons and their components; and manufactures tank wagons.

Further Reading: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for VTG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VTG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.