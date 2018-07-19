Voya Financial (VOYA) Receiving Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Accern Reports

Headlines about Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Voya Financial earned a media sentiment score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the asset manager an impact score of 46.0943356128208 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

VOYA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co set a $62.00 target price on Voya Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Voya Financial from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. ValuEngine lowered Voya Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Voya Financial in a research report on Monday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Voya Financial in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.31.

Voya Financial opened at $49.11 on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.51. Voya Financial has a twelve month low of $35.82 and a twelve month high of $55.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.08). Voya Financial had a positive return on equity of 4.01% and a negative net margin of 25.86%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. research analysts forecast that Voya Financial will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 29th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 25th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.33%.

In related news, insider Charles P. Nelson purchased 13,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $50.25 per share, with a total value of $698,475.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,280,445.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and insurance company in the United States. It operates through Retirement, Investment Management, Individual Life, and Employee Benefits segments. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual account rollover plans and other retail financial products, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

