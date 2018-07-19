VoteCoin Price Reaches $0.0077 on Exchanges (VOT)

VoteCoin (CURRENCY:VOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 19th. One VoteCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0077 or 0.00000103 BTC on major exchanges including Trade Satoshi and Crex24. VoteCoin has a market cap of $255,831.00 and $319.00 worth of VoteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, VoteCoin has traded 15.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $209.92 or 0.02828480 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.43 or 0.00423534 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.55 or 0.00115238 BTC.

ZenCash (ZEN) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.30 or 0.00381317 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.47 or 0.00114077 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00026776 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004772 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003800 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00059002 BTC.

VoteCoin Coin Profile

VoteCoin (VOT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 27th, 2017. VoteCoin’s total supply is 33,402,375 coins. The official website for VoteCoin is votecoin.site . VoteCoin’s official Twitter account is @vote_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

VoteCoin Coin Trading

VoteCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VoteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VoteCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VoteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

