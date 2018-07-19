Volution Group (FAN) Given Buy Rating at Liberum Capital

Volution Group (LON:FAN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Liberum Capital in a report released on Tuesday.

A number of other analysts have also commented on FAN. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Volution Group in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 230 ($3.04) price objective on shares of Volution Group in a research report on Friday, July 6th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Volution Group from GBX 220 ($2.91) to GBX 250 ($3.31) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. Finally, Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Volution Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Volution Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 228.20 ($3.02).

Shares of FAN stock opened at GBX 203.04 ($2.69) on Tuesday. Volution Group has a 12 month low of GBX 172 ($2.28) and a 12 month high of GBX 224 ($2.96).

Volution Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies ventilation products to residential and commercial construction markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Ventilation Group and OEM (Torin-Sifan). The company's products include unitary extractor fans for use in bathrooms and kitchens; MVHR and MEV systems; rigid, semi-rigid, and flexible ducting products and accessories; mechanical heat recovery units; air handling units and fan coils; commercial ventilation products; underfloor heating, heated towel rails, radiators, and storage and panel heaters; wall, box, and tower fans, as well as portable air conditioners; hand dryers and insect killers; and sensors, controllers, and ducting products.

