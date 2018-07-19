Volkswagen AG Preference Shares (VOW3) Given a €222.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €222.00 ($261.18) price target on Volkswagen AG Preference Shares (ETR:VOW3) in a research note released on Wednesday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Warburg Research set a €210.00 ($247.06) price objective on Volkswagen AG Preference Shares and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Cfra set a €183.00 ($215.29) price objective on Volkswagen AG Preference Shares and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. equinet set a €162.00 ($190.59) price objective on Volkswagen AG Preference Shares and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €222.00 ($261.18) price objective on Volkswagen AG Preference Shares and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group set a €210.00 ($247.06) price objective on Volkswagen AG Preference Shares and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €200.67 ($236.08).

Shares of ETR VOW3 opened at €148.40 ($174.59) on Wednesday. Volkswagen AG Preference Shares has a fifty-two week low of €124.75 ($146.76) and a fifty-two week high of €192.30 ($226.24).

Volkswagen Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment develops vehicles and engines; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

