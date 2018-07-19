Vocera Communications (VCRA) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) will issue its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Vocera Communications has set its Q2 guidance at ($0.02) – $0.06 EPS and its FY18 guidance at $0.28-0.48 EPS.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $40.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.16 million. Vocera Communications had a negative return on equity of 5.95% and a negative net margin of 7.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, analysts expect Vocera Communications to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Vocera Communications alerts:

Vocera Communications opened at $32.29 on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm has a market cap of $962.02 million, a PE ratio of -105.95 and a beta of -0.11. Vocera Communications has a fifty-two week low of $22.43 and a fifty-two week high of $33.17.

In related news, Director Sharon O’keefe sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $56,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Chairman Brent D. Lang sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total value of $325,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 98,454 shares of company stock worth $2,895,709 in the last three months. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VCRA. Zacks Investment Research cut Vocera Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Vocera Communications in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on Vocera Communications to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Vocera Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vocera Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

About Vocera Communications

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, energy, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution could be integrated with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

Featured Story: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Receive News & Ratings for Vocera Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vocera Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.