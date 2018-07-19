Visio (VISIO) Price Hits $0.0017 on Top Exchanges

Visio (CURRENCY:VISIO) traded up 16.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 19th. Visio has a total market cap of $87,524.00 and $3,340.00 worth of Visio was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Visio coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit and CoinExchange. Over the last seven days, Visio has traded 62.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 28.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00030811 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00039594 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00006168 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00058846 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00010259 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002565 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.65 or 0.00425695 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00020800 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Visio Coin Profile

Visio (CRYPTO:VISIO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 27th, 2017. Visio’s total supply is 63,144,051 coins and its circulating supply is 51,144,051 coins. Visio’s official website is www.visioplatform.com . Visio’s official Twitter account is @TheVisioProject

Buying and Selling Visio

Visio can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Visio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Visio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Visio using one of the exchanges listed above.

