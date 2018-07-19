Vining Sparks Reaffirms Buy Rating for KeyCorp (KEY)

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Vining Sparks in a research note issued on Thursday. They currently have a $25.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Vining Sparks’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 21.18% from the stock’s previous close.

The analysts wrote, “We continue to expect KEY to grow its operating earnings per share by over 25% in 2018E, which remains 3% above market consensus expectations. This improvement should push KEY’s operating ROTCE up towards 17.5% in 2H’18E, which we believe should warrant a price-to- tangible book value of approximately 225%, which should generate over 20% of long-term shareholder value. P/TBV (%) 191% Sources: SNL Financial & Vining Sparks, IBG LP.””

Get KeyCorp alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $24.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.58.

KeyCorp traded up $0.33, hitting $20.63, on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. 14,692,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,599,858. KeyCorp has a twelve month low of $16.28 and a twelve month high of $22.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.04.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. KeyCorp had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. KeyCorp’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, June 28th that allows the company to repurchase $1.23 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Edward J. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.83, for a total value of $198,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 126,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,509,010.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the 1st quarter worth about $114,000. First Personal Financial Services lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 139.7% in the 1st quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 5,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 3,435 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $161,000. Adviser Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the 1st quarter worth about $165,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the 4th quarter worth about $183,000. Institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans, as well as personal property and casualty insurance, such as home, auto, renters, watercraft, and umbrella insurance for individuals.

Further Reading: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.