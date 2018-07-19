VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF (CFA) Announces $0.06 Monthly Dividend

VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFA) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 18th will be given a dividend of 0.0588 per share on Thursday, July 19th. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 17th.

VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF has increased its dividend payment by an average of 31.8% per year over the last three years.

VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF opened at $50.79 on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1-year low of $43.63 and a 1-year high of $52.01.

