VF Corp (VFC) Shares Sold by Northstar Investment Advisors LLC

Northstar Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 137,144 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,815 shares during the quarter. VF makes up about 2.3% of Northstar Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in VF were worth $11,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VF by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,590,912 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,674,438,000 after buying an additional 699,045 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VF in the first quarter worth $33,971,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VF by 23.4% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,153,080 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $159,587,000 after buying an additional 408,132 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VF in the first quarter worth $29,686,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of VF by 105.3% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 767,886 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $56,701,000 after buying an additional 393,818 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, VP Scott H. Baxter sold 65,988 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.85, for a total value of $5,533,093.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 196,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,508,555.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Steven E. Rendle sold 74,180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.12, for a total transaction of $5,943,301.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 257,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,596,448.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 220,900 shares of company stock worth $17,948,688. 1.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of VF in a report on Thursday, July 12th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of VF in a report on Thursday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of VF from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of VF in a report on Monday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Buckingham Research boosted their target price on shares of VF from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.21.

VF traded up $0.68, reaching $88.90, during mid-day trading on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. 71,050 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,680,040. The company has a market cap of $35.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.64, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. VF Corp has a 12-month low of $55.77 and a 12-month high of $89.23.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 4th. The textile maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. VF had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 34.05%. VF’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that VF Corp will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VF Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

