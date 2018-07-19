Versum Materials Inc (VSM) Holdings Raised by Heritage Investors Management Corp

Heritage Investors Management Corp boosted its position in Versum Materials Inc (NYSE:VSM) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 99,509 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Versum Materials were worth $3,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VSM. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Versum Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $113,000. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in Versum Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $115,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Versum Materials by 72.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,596 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. TLP Group LLC grew its position in Versum Materials by 15,817.1% in the 1st quarter. TLP Group LLC now owns 5,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 5,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakbrook Investments LLC bought a new stake in Versum Materials in the 2nd quarter worth about $212,000. 91.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Versum Materials traded down $0.01, reaching $38.42, during midday trading on Thursday, according to MarketBeat.com. The company had a trading volume of 14,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,384. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 5.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.69. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.53. Versum Materials Inc has a 12-month low of $33.06 and a 12-month high of $42.74.

Versum Materials (NYSE:VSM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $340.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.84 million. Versum Materials had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 459.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Versum Materials Inc will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VSM. Argus raised shares of Versum Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Versum Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Versum Materials from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Versum Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.43.

About Versum Materials

Versum Materials, Inc develops, manufactures, transports, and handles specialty materials for the semiconductor and display industries in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, and rest of Asia. It operates in two segments, Materials, and Delivery Systems and Services (DS&S). The Materials segment provides specialty chemicals and materials used in semiconductors, as well as specialty gases used in the semiconductor manufacturing process, including high purity process materials for deposition, metallization, and chamber cleaning and etching; chemicals mechanical planarization slurries; organosilanes; organometallics and liquid dopants for thin film deposition; and formulated chemical products for post-etch cleaning primarily for the manufacture of silicon and compound semiconductors, and thin film transistor liquid crystal displays.

